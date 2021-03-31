The Sherman & Ruth Weiss Community Library will conduct multiple activities in conjunction with National Library Week, April 4-10, under the theme of “Welcome to Your Library,” promoting the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of any building, and that everyone is welcome to use library services.
During the pandemic libraries have been going above and beyond to adapt by expanding resources and continuing to meet users’ needs. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer opportunities for everyone to explore new worlds and become their best selves through access to technology, multimedia content and educational programs.
