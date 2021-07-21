The countdown is on for Hayward powerlifter Rob Duerst, who will attempt to break the Guinness Book of World Records squat and dumbbell weight lifting records.
On Saturday, July 24, at 2 p.m., Snap Fitness in Hayward will be the site of Duerst’s challenge. His first record will be as many barbell squats as possible in 60 seconds. Duerst will put whatever he weighs the day of the event on the barbell.
