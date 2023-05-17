On Thursday, April 20, 2023, I sent an email to the Hayward Wesleyan Church family communicating some important news. The email read in part, “My purpose in writing today is to notify you of my resignation as the Lead Pastor of the Hayward Wesleyan Church with my final Sunday being May 21, 2023. As many of you are aware, part of my personal journey has been in the area of mental health. Recently, I have come to the clear realization that I need to take the difficult, but necessary step of resigning in order to focus in a fuller way on my own wellness and wholeness.”

Some emails are harder to send than others. This one fell firmly into the “harder to send” category. To hit send on this email meant acknowledging my own brokenness and as I hit send I was reminded of the words that the Apostle Paul wrote to the people of Corinth: But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us. II Corinthians 4:7

