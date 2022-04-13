The Washburn County Deer Advisory Council (WCDAC) met Tuesday, March 29, and made a preliminary recommendation for the fall 2022 deer hunting season to increase the quota on antlerless deer from the 2021 quota of 1,875 to 2,000.

Until April 17, the public has the opportunity to offer feedback to the WCDAC before it meets again in May to make a final recommendation for the 2022 deer season

