Cook

Warren L. Cook, age 86 of Wyoming, MN, formerly of Hayward and Marshfield, WI, a loving husband, father, and grandfather, passed away from heart disease on August 12, 2022.

In Minnesota, a prayer service will be held Friday, August 19, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m., at Roberts Family Funeral Home, 555 Centennial Drive SW, Forest Lake, MN.

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments