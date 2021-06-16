Hayward Hurricanes senior Gibson Walsh shot a 93 at the WIAA Division 2 boys golf sectional meet at Skyline Golf Course in Black River Falls Tuesday, June 8, falling short of qualifying for the state meet.
The top two teams in the sectional were Lakeland Union, with a score of 323; and host Black River Falls, 328. Both advance to the state meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.