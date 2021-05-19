Walmart will be seeking in circuit court to lower the assessed valuation of its Hayward Superstore from $6.169 million to $4.294 million.

At the Board of Review (BOR) meeting held Monday morning, May 17, the Chicago law firm of Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP requested a waiver to allow Walmart to pursue its appeal directly to circuit court. The board, consisting of Mayor Charlie Munich, City Clerk Lisa Poppe and Alderman Mike Swan, approved the waiver.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments