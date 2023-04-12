asp

Waldo Bertrand Asp, age 88, died March 21, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. There will be a celebration of his life on June 11, 2023, at Blue Hills Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Rice Lake, WI.

Waldo was born April 21, 1934, in Saint Paul, Minnesota to Obed and Elizabeth (Nelson) Asp. Waldo graduated from Mankato State University and thereafter from Garrett Evangelical Seminary, with a master of divinity degree. After serving as a pastor, he acquired further degrees and pursued a career in teaching. In 1968, Waldo became part of the original faculty for (NCC) in Bloomington, MN, where he started the philosophy department and served as department chair.

