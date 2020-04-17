I was lucky on April 7 — voting day. Two weeks ago I got my absentee ballot and returned it on time to be counted. Other friends were not so lucky, health-wise and democracy-wise. A voter in Hunter township had to vote in a room without masks and gloves where eight people were present.
