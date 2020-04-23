Editor:

The League of Women Voters encourages all registered voters to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming May 12 Special Election for the Wisconsin 7th U.S. Congressional District by going online at MyVote.wi.gov; or by emailing or mailing your clerk, through Thursday, May 7 by 5 p.m. You will need to send a copy of your photo ID with the request.

