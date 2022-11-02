I consider myself a middle of the road voter. If you called me a fiscal conservative that is socially liberal you would not be far off. I have disagreed and found fault with both parties at times.

At this point in time, however, it is the Republicans that are the biggest threat to our democracy. I don’t mean the Republicans that used to be for lower taxes, a strong military, and support for established institutions. I am talking about ones that take all of their cues from the former president who tried to overturn the election.

