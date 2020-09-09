MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday tapped one of his most outspoken Black critics to help lead his new task force on racial disparities and police policies.

Vos, who is white, announced he has chosen Democratic state Rep. Shelia Stubbs to co-chair the task force. Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who is white, will serve as the other co-chair.

