...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON, WASHBURN, SAWYER AND PRICE
COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND
AND THE BAD RIVER RESERVATION.
* WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
&&
Vos appoints Democratic critic to police task force
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republican Speaker Robin Vos on Tuesday tapped one of his most outspoken Black critics to help lead his new task force on racial disparities and police policies.
Vos, who is white, announced he has chosen Democratic state Rep. Shelia Stubbs to co-chair the task force. Republican Majority Leader Jim Steineke, who is white, will serve as the other co-chair.
