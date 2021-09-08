On Monday, Sept. 6, a group of volunteers spent part of Labor Day power-washing, cleaning, cutting grass and weeds and repainting white crosses that mark the graves of U.S. Armed Forces veterans at Greenwood Cemetery in Hayward.

The volunteers included members of American Legion Post 218, plus family members and non-veterans. There are approximately 300 white grave crosses on the Veterans Square portion of the cemetery.

