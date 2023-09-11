Vivian Shirley Pederson, age 88, of Hayward, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 2, 2023, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, MN, surrounded by her loving family.
Vivian was born February 12, 1935, at home in Hayward, the daughter of Basil Sr. and Bernice (Green) Holcomb. She attended and graduated Hayward Free High School in 1954. Vivian worked at the root beer stand in Hayward during high school which is where she met the love of her life. After graduation, Vivian moved to Madison and worked at a boat factory for a few months, before moving back to Hayward. On May 21, 1955, she married Theodore “Ted” Pederson at the First Lutheran Church in Hayward. They moved to the farm where they spent the rest of their lives farming. Vivian loved her family, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, working on the farm, taking care of the animals, gardening, driving tractors, sewing, knitting, crocheting, quilting, canning, cooking, baking, all things to do with farm life, and she was an avid archer. After working a full day, she still managed to have three square meals, with coffee breaks in between. Vivian was an amazing woman, devoted wife, wonderful caring mother, loving grandmother and great grandmother. She will be forever loved and never forgotten.
A question to Sawyer County Record readers in light of the recent discovery of a doe with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) at a private deer farm/preserve near the Village of Birchwood, Washburn County, over whether they believe there should be more regulations and enforcement of private deer farms to prevent the spread of CWD.
