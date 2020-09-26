EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The struggling Minnesota Vikings defense will be further depleted this weekend, with two more starters sidelined by injuries.
Cornerbacks Mike Hughes (neck) and Cameron Dantzler (rib) were declared out on Friday for the winless Vikings when they host Tennessee on Sunday. Dantzler missed the previous game, too. Backup cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) was listed as questionable, leaving only two of the team's top five players at that position — Holton Hill and Jeff Gladney — fully healthy for the Titans.
