Hayward Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7233 will host a free Veterans Picnic from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Hatchery Creek County Park.

It will be a day of celebration and fun for veterans past and present and their families. There will be burgers, brats, side dishes and drinks, live music, games and raffle prizes.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments