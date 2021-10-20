A Veterans Job and Resource Fair, titled “Upward and Onward: Finding Your Purpose,” will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, at the Hayward Veterans and Community Center at the corner of U.S. Highway 63 and Main Street.
The event is aimed at veterans searching for a job and/or an opportunity for community involvement.
