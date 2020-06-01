MADISON, Wis. (AP) — University of Wisconsin graduates earn a median salary of about $49,000 one year after graduating, and those from Wisconsin are about six times more likely to remain in the state than those who come to the school from elsewhere, a school-funded study released Sunday showed.
The analysis was the first of its kind done by the University of Wisconsin System's Office of Policy Analysis and Research. It merges graduation, residence and earning data to calculate the impact of a UW System education. UW said the data is more accurate than typical post-graduation surveys that rely on self-reported information. The analysis relied on information from more than 12,000 graduates over the past six years.
