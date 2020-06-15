MILWAUKEE (AP) — University of Wisconsin System officials are offering campuses guidelines for reopening this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the system released the guidelines Sunday. They include putting classes of more than 50 students online, having a plan if COVID-19 cases spike, re-evaluating dorm and dining operations, using masks, and keeping students that share classes together in the dorms.

