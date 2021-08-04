 Garden enthusiasts in Burnett, Sawyer and Washburn counties who are interested in learning more about horticulture and who have an interest in volunteering in their local communities can now register for the UW-Madison Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Training program.

The program is a gateway to learning for personal growth, and a mission to volunteer through community events, school projects, outreach and Extension-sponsored activities. The first step in the process is to contact the Spooner Area Extension office to learn more about local volunteer opportunities and to register for their open house for new Master Gardeners.

