...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, IRON,
BURNETT, WASHBURN, SAWYER, AND PRICE COUNTIES...
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particle Pollution which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Wednesday, August 4. This advisory affects people
in Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn, Sawyer,
and Price counties.
Smoke from wildfire activity in Canada is currently impacting
northern Minnesota and Wisconsin and is expected to slowly spread
east-southeast today into Wednesday afternoon. Elevated fine
particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are anticipated to result
in air quality index (AQI) values in the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level over this period. Sensitive groups include children,
elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac problems,
and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for a prolonged
period of time.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov
UW Extension accepting new Master Gardener volunteers
Garden enthusiasts in Burnett, Sawyer and Washburn counties who are interested in learning more about horticulture and who have an interest in volunteering in their local communities can now register for the UW-Madison Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Training program.
The program is a gateway to learning for personal growth, and a mission to volunteer through community events, school projects, outreach and Extension-sponsored activities. The first step in the process is to contact the Spooner Area Extension office to learn more about local volunteer opportunities and to register for their open house for new Master Gardeners.
