A 44-year-old man was found dead after jumping off a pontoon into Lake Namakagon east of Cable Saturday, Aug. 8, according to a news release from the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Department. The man was identified as Michael Bobusch of Appleton. 

At 7:04 p.m. Saturday the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Communications Center received a 911 call reporting that a 44-year-old male had jumped off a pontoon into the lake and could not be located. The man jumped into the water to go swimming and did not resurface.

