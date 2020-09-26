A collision between a car and a pickup truck towing a camper trailer on Sept. 21 on Highway 13 in Bayfield County resulted in the death of the car driver and an injury to one of the occupants of the pickup truck.
The Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office identified the fatality as Samantha Hunt, 32, of Ashland. She was driving the car at the time of the collision, according to a news release.
