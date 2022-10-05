The Wisconsin Science Festival’s statewide celebration is back this year, and for the first time features a full week of in-person and virtual activities from October 10-16. Join the festivities with more than 300 events in communities throughout the state. Most events are free, including hands-on activities, talks with scientists and authors, films, performances, nature hikes, take-home science kits and much more.

This year, both Governor Tony Evers and Superintendent Jill Underly of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction have issued proclamations that officially declare October 10-16 Wisconsin Science Week to commend the importance of Wisconsin citizens engaging with science in all aspects of their lives.

