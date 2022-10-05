...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM THURSDAY TO
4 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
waves 1 to 4 ft expected.
* WHERE...Two Harbors to Duluth MN and Duluth MN to Port Wing WI.
* WHEN...From 4 AM Thursday to 4 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Anyone operating a smaller vessel should avoid navigating in
hazardous conditions.
&&
Unleash your curiosity at the 12th annual Wisconsin Science Festival
The Wisconsin Science Festival’s statewide celebration is back this year, and for the first time features a full week of in-person and virtual activities from October 10-16. Join the festivities with more than 300 events in communities throughout the state. Most events are free, including hands-on activities, talks with scientists and authors, films, performances, nature hikes, take-home science kits and much more.
This year, both Governor Tony Evers and Superintendent Jill Underly of the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction have issued proclamations that officially declare October 10-16 Wisconsin Science Week to commend the importance of Wisconsin citizens engaging with science in all aspects of their lives.
