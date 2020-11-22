Two people were injured in an afternoon two-vehicle head-on collision Sunday, Nov. 15, on Highway 77, near the intersection of Highway K in the Town of Hayward.
The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident at 12:04 p.m. Sunday, along with the LCO Police Department, Sawyer County EMS and the City of Hayward and Town of Hayward fire departments.
