77 crash

Two people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on Hwy. 77 near Hwy. K east of Hayward during a snowstorm Sunday, Nov. 15.

 Photo by Terrel Boettcher

Two people were injured in an afternoon two-vehicle head-on collision Sunday, Nov. 15, on Highway 77, near the intersection of Highway K in the Town of Hayward.

The Sawyer County Sheriff’s Department responded to the accident at 12:04 p.m. Sunday, along with the LCO Police Department, Sawyer County EMS and the City of Hayward and Town of Hayward fire departments.

