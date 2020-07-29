Two persons were injured in a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of County Highway F and Sand Lake Road early Saturday, July 25.

Sawyer County Chief Deputy Joe Sajdera reported that at approximately 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sawyer County deputies responded to a 911 call of the single vehicle crash in the Town of Sand Lake. Also responding were Sawyer County EMS/paramedics and the Stone Lake Fire Department.



