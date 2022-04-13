A Hayward man and a Superior man each is charged in Sawyer County with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and attempted sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age.

Donald John Dahlke, 35, 10644 Felser Road, Hayward, and Steven Loren Lofgren-Zapitello, 39, 6210 Tower Avenue, Superior, made initial appearances in Sawyer County Circuit Court Tuesday, April 12. Each was placed on $10,000 cash bond.

