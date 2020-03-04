Hayward Hurricanes senior forward Emily Morgan was named to the Heart O’ North girls basketball all-conference second team for 2019-20, and senior guard Anna Schmitt received honorable mention in the All-HON honors announced Monday, March 2.

Ladysmith freshman guard Raemalee Smith was named Player of the Year. She led the league in scoring average with 14.9 points per game.

