Two Hayward Co-op Hurricanes girls hockey players have been named to the All-State Independent Team for the 2020-21 season. The awards honor those players on teams that are not affiliated with a conference.

Hurricane senior Soile Doyle of Hayward was named to the first team on defense, while junior forward-defense player Hadley Owen of Rice Lake received honorable mention.

