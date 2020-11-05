The American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation is hosting a fun, on-snow festival Nov 27-29 at the Birkie Trailhead in the town of Cable.

Skiers can drive some equipment from vendors like Salomon, Madshus and Rossignol on the man-made snow loops, maybe take a ski lesson from Central Cross-Country Skiing (CXC), or just come out to ski.

