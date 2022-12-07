Editor: I made an appointment to talk with Hayward School’s Curriculum Coordinator on Nov. 14 wanting to find out how U.S. treatment of Native American, Asians, African-Americans, and Hispanic migrant workers is dealt with in our text books. (I’d just witnessed the various ways Latinos were treated in the recent roofing frenzy.) Kelly Ryder assumed I was coming to discuss Human Growth & Development Guidelines from the Nov. 13th School Board Meeting. I was startled to find that sexual identity and gender issues were to be avoided in the classroom!

My understanding of these issues had deepened with the Gender issue of National Geographic a few years back. In severely malnourished children, sexual development is delayed. Whether a child is male or female is not clear until puberty when hormones are released. I already knew that stress during a mother’s pregnancy can result in a higher likelihood of homosexuality. And I know of a “man” who has abnormal chromosomes. He is XXY (Klinefelter Syndrome) rather than XY.

