MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday canceled his two weekend campaign rallies in Wisconsin after testing positive for COVID-19, while Republicans in the battleground state showed no signs of backing down in their attempts to undo the mask mandate imposed by the Democratic governor.

On Friday, hours after Trump announced he had tested positive, Republicans who control the Legislature filed a motion in support of a lawsuit that seeks to undo a statewide mask order issued by Gov. Tony Evers. A hearing on the case was scheduled for Monday.

