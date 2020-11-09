...ACCUMULATING SNOW TUESDAY, POSSIBLY HEAVY...
.LOW PRESSURE IS EXPECTED TO BRING ACCUMULATING SNOW STARTING
TUESDAY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUING THROUGH THE NIGHT. HEAVIEST SNOW
ACCUMULATIONS UP TO 8 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE IN NORTHWEST WISCONSIN.
ELSEWHERE, HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 INCHES OR GREATER ARE
POSSIBLE.
...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6
INCHES OR GREATER POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, ASHLAND, BURNETT,
WASHBURN AND SAWYER COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, CARLTON AND SOUTH
ST. LOUIS AND PINE COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF
THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE FOND DU LAC BAND, THE BAD RIVER
RESERVATION AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, LENA LAKE AND, HINCKLEY
AREAS.
* WHEN...FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT.
* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS
CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE EVENING COMMUTE.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...HIGHEST ACCUMULATIONS ARE LIKELY TO BE IN
NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. HOWEVER, THIS AREA OF HIGHEST ACCUMULATIONS
MAY SHIFT WEST CLOSER TO THE TWIN PORTS AND ST. CROIX VALLEY.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION.
Trump Wisconsin recount can't start until counties canvass
MADISON (AP) — Five counties in Wisconsin had completed their canvassing of last week’s election results as of Monday morning, but all 72 must be in before President Donald Trump could call for a recount, as his campaign has said it intends to do.
Counties have until Nov. 17 to finish their canvassing of the vote, and it’s likely that the last ones will not be in until that day, said Wisconsin Elections Commission spokesman Reid Magney. Once the last county is in, Trump has until 5 p.m. the following business day to request the recount.
