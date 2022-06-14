Editor:

To Republican supporters: I will respect your support for former President Trump and those who support him, like Senator Johnson and Representative Tiffany, if you do just one thing: Listen with an open mind to the house January 6 committee, live or in replay, on any unbiased media outlet. Then decide whether to believe his closest advisers, who told Trump that Biden won the November 2020 election, or Trump himself, who decided, against that advice and without basis, to contest the result.

