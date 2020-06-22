MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to tour the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard on Thursday, marking his first visit to Wisconsin since January on a trip that comes two days after Vice President Mike Pence will be in the state.
The White House announced Trump's trip on Friday. He plans to tour the Marinette Marine shipyard and deliver remarks. On Tuesday, Pence plans to hold the first "Faith in America" event in the Milwaukee suburb of Pewaukee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.