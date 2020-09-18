...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 26 WILL RESULT IN FROST
FORMATION.
* WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, SAWYER, WASHBURN, DOUGLAS AND BAYFIELD
COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, SOUTHERN COOK, SOUTHERN LAKE, NORTHERN
AITKIN AND CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES
THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE GRAND PORTAGE
RESERVATION, THE FOND DU LAC BAND AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, BIG
SANDY LAKE AREA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING.
* IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF
LEFT UNCOVERED.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD.
Supporters arrive for a campaign rally with President Donald Trump at the Central Wisconsin Airport Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, in Mosinee, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
MOSINEE, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump stepped up his rhetoric on cultural issues, aiming to boost enthusiasm among rural Wisconsin voters as he tries to repeat his path to victory four years ago.
Making his fifth visit to the pivotal battleground state this year, Trump views success in the state's less-populated counties as critical to another term. He held a rally Thursday evening in Mosinee, in central Wisconsin, an area of the state that shifted dramatically toward Republicans in 2016, enabling Trump to overcome even greater deficits in urban and suburban parts of the state.
