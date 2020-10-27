Election 2020 Debate

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question as President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

 Morry Gash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden both plan to make a final push in Wisconsin with campaign stops in the final week leading up to Election Day.

Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in West Salem, just outside of La Crosse, on Tuesday, one week before the Nov. 3 election. That comes after Trump held a rally Saturday in Waukesha, a conservative suburb of Milwaukee. Trump's stop on Tuesday will be his eighth in battleground Wisconsin this year.

