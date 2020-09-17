Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...IN WISCONSIN, DOUGLAS, BAYFIELD, WASHBURN AND SAWYER COUNTIES. IN MINNESOTA, SOUTHERN LAKE, SOUTHERN COOK, NORTHERN AITKIN AND CARLTON AND SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTIES. THIS INCLUDES THE TRIBAL LANDS OF THE RED CLIFF BAND, THE GRAND PORTAGE RESERVATION, THE FOND DU LAC BAND AND THE MILLE LACS BAND, BIG SANDY LAKE AREA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&