At 5:40 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, the Town and City of Hayward fire departments were dispatched to a garage with heavy smoke coming from it at 14273W Hwy. 77, about one-quarter mile east of Peninsula Road.

When firefighters arrived, they found a pickup with an attached plow in the garage, with the pickup fully involved with fire. Firefighters also had to protect a 500-gallon bulk diesel tank inside the garage.

