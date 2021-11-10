Pat Sabin of Hayward poses with the 700-pound elk he shot Wednesday, Oct. 27, while hunting with his son Shane in October. Shane Sabin shot a 600-pound elk Monday, Oct. 25. The two hunted in western Montana. Pat Sabin’s elk measured as a 6-by-6 and Shane Sabin’s measured as a 6-by-5.

