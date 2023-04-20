During a special meeting of the Sawyer County Public Works Committee and regular Tuesday night meeting of the Sawyer County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, April 18 two very important actions occurred that impact ATV/UTV routes in Sawyer County:

In a unanimous vote, the committee expanded the number of approved routes it had previously approved at its March meeting, including three new sections, and several sections over the Lac Courte Oreilles reservation that the tribe had requested back in March not to be approved pending research by the tribe, are again open.

Tags

(Copyright © 2023 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments