...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.
* WHERE...Douglas, Bayfield, Ashland, Iron, Burnett, Washburn,
Sawyer and Price Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of
the Red Cliff Band, the Lac Courte Oreilles Reservation and
the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&
top story
Tribe begins process of retrocession from Public Law 280
By JOE MOREY
News Editor, Lac Courte Oreilles News
Used with permission
The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board (LCOTGB) passed a directive instructing the LCO attorney general’s office to initiate the process of retrocession from Public Law 280 at a special session called for that purpose on Wednesday, Jan. 12.
LCO Secretary-Treasurer Tweed Shuman made the motion to begin the process of retrocession under federal law PL 83-280, and the measure passed with a vote of 5-0-0, with Glenda Barber being the only TGB member not in attendance. Chairman Louis Taylor only votes to break a tie.
