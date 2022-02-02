The Lac Courte Oreilles Tribal Governing Board (LCOTGB) passed a directive instructing the LCO attorney general’s office to initiate the process of retrocession from Public Law 280 at a special session called for that purpose on Wednesday, Jan. 12.

LCO Secretary-Treasurer Tweed Shuman made the motion to begin the process of retrocession under federal law PL 83-280, and the measure passed with a vote of 5-0-0, with Glenda Barber being the only TGB member not in attendance. Chairman Louis Taylor only votes to break a tie.

