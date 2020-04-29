The Treeland Walleye and Largemouth Bass Challenge on the Chippewa Flowage, always held on the second weekend in May, is a fishing event designed to get people out of the house in the spring of the year and have a good time.
“As important as the fishing aspect of the tournament was, what evolved was so much more,” said the Treland family. “New friends became old friends and the tournament became an annual tradition and a labor of love.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.