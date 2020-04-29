The Treeland Walleye and Largemouth Bass Challenge on the Chippewa Flowage, always held on the second weekend in May, is a fishing event designed to get people out of the house in the spring of the year and have a good time.

“As important as the fishing aspect of the tournament was, what evolved was so much more,” said the Treland family. “New friends became old friends and the tournament became an annual tradition and a labor of love.”

