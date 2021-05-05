After a year off, the 36th annual Treeland Challenge catch and release walleye and largemouth bass fishing tournament will take place Thursday through Sunday, May 6-9, on the Chippewa Flowage.

As of May 2, there were approximately 30 openings for anglers in the tournament, according to Challenge coordinator Tatum Treland-Schlapper. “Our youngest entrant is 7 months old, and some are in their 90s,” she said.

(Copyright © 2021 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments