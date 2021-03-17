WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department says it has sent out 90 million economic impact payments totaling $242 billion since President Joe Biden signed a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief plan last week.
The bulk of those payments were made by the IRS as direct deposits, which recipients starting seeing in their bank accounts last weekend, officials said Wednesday.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan will result in $1,400 stimulus checks being sent to many Americans who qualify: Individual taxpayers earning less than $80,000 and joint filer making under $160,000. If you qualify, how do you intend to spend your $1,400?
