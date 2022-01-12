Family Day 1

Family fun, just like that being enjoyed by this group from a Record file photo from the 2019 Town of Hayward Family Fun Day, is what outdoor enthusiasts can expect when the event returns Sunday, Jan. 23, at the Town of Hayward Recreational Forest on County Hill Road.

 Record file photo by Terrell Boettcher

The Town of Hayward will host the third annual Family Fun Day on Sunday, Jan. 23, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Town of Hayward Recreational Forest, 16793 W County Hill Road.

This event was first organized in December 2018 by Jeff Homuth, former chairman of the Town of Hayward Board of Supervisors, with plans for a sledding party. Alas, there was no snow that year!

(Copyright © 2022 APG Media)

Recommended for you

Load comments