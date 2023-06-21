On Monday, June 12, the Town of Draper voted to end a contract with the Draper-Loretta Fire Department (DLFD), a fire department that had been serving the town for over four decades.

According to Steven Beining, one of the town’s two supervisors, the critical issue is the DLFD board members refusal to sign a memorandum of understand (MOU) between the town board and DLFD, a MOU that the Beining said a previous town board had initiated and had given the DLFD board six months to sign.

  

