Cable residents vote

Town of Cable residents vote during their annual meeting April 19. They approved combining the town clerk and treasurer positions.

 Photo by Terrell Boettcher

Town of Cable citizens heard a multitude of reports from entities serving the area and voted to combine the town clerk and treasurer positions at their April 19 annual meeting.

Ben Popp, executive director of the American Birkebeiner Ski Foundation (ABSF), gave an update on the Telemark Village recreational developments.

