During a March 17 appearance in Sawyer County Court, the Town of Lenroot pleaded no contest and forfeited $452.50 after being cited by the Department of Natural Resources for installing culverts in October 2017 without first obtaining a permit.

The town installed two 36-inch culverts beneath Jolly Fisherman Road, connecting a navigable tributary with Nelson Lake. The citation states that on Oct. 3, 2017, the town notified the DNR that the existing 36-inch culvert on Jolly Fisherman Road had failed. On Oct. 6, the town discussed with a DNR environmental review specialist the need to obtain a permit. On Oct. 11, the DNR verified that the town had replaced one 36-inch culvert with two 36-inch culverts.

