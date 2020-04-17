Some folks say that having to make tough decisions builds character. I think that making tough decisions reveals character. Two branches of Wisconsin government revealed their character last week. The legislative and judicial branches showed us that the regulations regarding Wisconsin elections were more important than the physical welfare of the people, and that if our right to vote was harassed and suppressed by those regulations, well tough luck.
