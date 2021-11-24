Torenzo Cannon

Blues guitarist Toronzo Cannon will bring the sounds and energy of the Chicago blues scene to Hayward when he performs at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, at the Park Center.

A blistering guitarist and soulful vocalist, Cannon offers singular, slice-of-life songs, earning him critical praise and enthusiastic fans for his live performances.

